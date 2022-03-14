The swashbuckling cat returns in DreamWorks Animation’s new animated comedy, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas is confirmed to reprise his role as the little cat with a huge attitude in the first new Puss in Boots film in over a decade.

Oscar nominee Salma Hayek is also set to reprise her role as Puss’ former partner, Kitty Soft Paws. Additional confirmed cast members include Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), and Wagner Moura (Narcos).

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour) also lend their voices to animated characters.

The Croods: A New Age director Joel Crawford and producer Mark Swift bring the new tale to life, with Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri executive producing.

DreamWorks Animation’s set a September 23, 2022 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation:

This fall, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided — against their better judgment — by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Moura).







