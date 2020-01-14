Black Widow New Video Provides a Sneak Peek at Taskmaster

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow shared a new minute and a half video spotlighting Natasha Romanoff’s background and family. Plus, it provides our first real look at the film’s major villain, Taskmaster.

Scarlett Johansson returns to the role she played in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.

The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle also star. Cate Shortland directed from a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson, and Eric Pearson. Kevin Feige produced, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Nigel Gostelow, and Scarlett Johansson executive produced.

Marvel’s launching Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters on May 1, 2020.

The Black Widow Plot:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”









