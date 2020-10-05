Apple TV+’s new documentary Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You allows fans of The Boss a peek inside the recording studio as he reunites with The E Street Band. The documentary pulls back the curtain as Springsteen and his band work on their upcoming album, Letter to You.

Both the album and the documentary will debut on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Apple TV+ describes Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You as a “feature-length verité documentary” which will include full length performances of 10 songs from the much-anticipated upcoming record. The documentary also features previously unseen archival material along with the in-studio footage.

Springsteen wrote and Tom Zimny (Western Stars, The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Springsteen on Broadway) directed. Zimny and Jon Landau produced, Springsteen served as an executive producer, and Barbara Carr co-produced.

More on Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You captures Springsteen recording Letter To You live with the full E Street Band, and includes final take performances of ten originals from the new record. The film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself and to the role it has played in Springsteen’s life.

Letter To You is Springsteen’s first studio album recorded live and together with the E Street Band since 1984’s Born In The U.S.A.. Both the album and companion documentary include recently-written Springsteen songs side-by-side with legendary but previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s.

Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind Letter To You and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work. In that way, it’s the next piece in the autobiographical series that began with the memoir Born to Run, continued with Springsteen on Broadway, and advanced through his film Western Stars.









