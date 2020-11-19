Lionsgate’s just released the first official trailer for the sci-fi action film, Chaos Walking, directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow). In addition to debuting the nearly three-minute action-packed trailer, the studio released a poster as well as photos from the film based on Patrick Ness’ book, The Knife of Never Letting Go.

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland lead a cast that includes Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford adapted the novel for the screen. Doug Davison, Allison Shearmur, Erwin Stoff, and Alison Winter produced the drama.

The Plot:

In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Holland) discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.







