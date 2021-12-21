‘Death on the Nile’ Unveils a New Trailer and Poster

What do you do when you have a problematic cast member in a big-name ensemble cast? 20th Century Studios was faced with that dilemma and opted to not hide the cast member in Death on the Nile‘s official trailer or on the new poster.

Directed by Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh and based on Agatha Christie’s novel, Death on the Nile stars Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot. The huge cast also includes Tom Bateman, Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, and Armie Hammer. Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright also star in the whodunit.

Michael Green (Murder on the Orient Express) adapted Christie’s novel and Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh produced. Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Mathew Prichard executive produced.

Branagh shot the film in 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the film to be delayed until 2022 when it can, hopefully, screen safely in theaters. “Ken’s sweeping, elegant vision for this classic story deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible,” said 20th Century Studios production president Steve Asbell. “We’re so proud of this film, our brilliant cast, and the stellar work that went into bringing Death on the Nile to screen. We know that audiences can’t wait to experience Hercule Poirot’s next adventure, and we’re thrilled to continue working with Ken as he lends his masterful storytelling vision to the newest film in this celebrated franchise.”

Death on the Nile will open in theaters on February 11, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of 20th Century Studios:

Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.







