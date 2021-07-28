Sean Penn (Into the Wild) directs and stars alongside his daughter, Dylan, in the dramatic film Flag Day based on true events. The official trailer’s just debuted and introduces Sean Penn playing a notorious counterfeiter in the screen adaptation of Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life.

“It’s what William Burroughs called, ‘surprised recognition.’ Flag Day should offer audiences the surprise that they themselves have lived, though differently, its parts,” stated Sean Penn.

In addition to Sean and Dylan Penn, the cast includes Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Hopper Jack Penn, and Katheryn Winnick. Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth adapted Jennifer Vogel’s memoir for the screen.

William Horberg, Jon Kilik, and Fernando Sulichin produced, with Maximilien Arvelaiz, Lawrence Kopeikin, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, Sidney Kimmel, Allen Liu, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan, Vaishali Mistry, and John Wildermuth executive producing. Cat Power, Glen Hansard, and Eddie Vedder composed original songs for the drama.

UA and MGM have set an August 20, 2021 theatrical release. Flag Day‘s rated R for language, some drug use and violent content.

The Plot:

Jennifer Vogel’s father John (Sean Penn) was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer (Dylan Penn) marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.

Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.