The musical adventure Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is offering a first look at what’s in store with the release of four photos from the holiday film. EGOT winner John Legend produces and penned original songs for the family-friendly film which will make its debut on November 13, 2020.

Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan also contribute songs, with Usher and Kiana Ledé performing “This Day” for the film’s soundtrack.

The cast of the holiday feature includes Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, and Phylicia Rashad. Anika Noni Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville also star.

David E. Talbert (Almost Christmas, First Sunday) wrote, directed, and produced Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a film he hopes will become a joyful Christmas classic. Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain also served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.