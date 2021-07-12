JoJo Siwa Shows Off ‘The J Team’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Singer JoJo Siwa just debuted the official teaser trailer for her upcoming musical, The J Team. The teaser arrived via her social media channels, with Siwa writing, “AHHHHH!!!!! I’m so excited to FINALLY share the tease for my new movie ‘The J Team’ 🌈❤️🎀 I’m SO happy with how this movie came to life!! It’s been in the works for 3 years now so to finally share it with you is a DREAM come true!!!”

JoJo Siwa’s joined by Tisha Campbell-Martin (Empire), Laura Soltis (Hiccups), Julia Marley (Dead to Me), Kerrynton Jones (Little Fires Everywhere), and Kiara T. Romero (The Prom). Emmy Award winner Michael Lembeck (Friends) directs from a screenplay by Eydie Faye (Fuller House). Ron French (Five Star Christmas) produced, with Don Dunn (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) executive producing.

In addition to starring in the live-action musical, JoJo Siwa contributes six new songs to the soundtrack which drops on August 27, 2021.

The J Team will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, September 3rd.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

The J Team is a 90-minute feature-length film that follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Campbell-Martin). Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies (Jones, Romero), must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore, JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.







