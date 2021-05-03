Marvel’s celebrating movies by taking a look back at Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and showing off clips and titles from Phase 4 films. The three-minute video celebration begins with a voiceover by comic book legend Stan Lee. “I love being with people. It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family,” says Lee.

With the Covid-19 vaccine now available to everyone over 16 and new cases finally declining, the possibility of joining fellow film-lovers in theaters to catch the next wave of Marvel releases has moved closer to being a reality. The just-released video shows off what’s in store for Marvel movie fans and confirms release dates as well as titles from Phase 4.

New footage from Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson confirms the July 9, 2021 release date, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu following on September 3rd. Disney and Marvel also included a first brief look at Eternals arriving on November 5th.

Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is targeting a December 17th theatrical release and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, and Xochitl Gomez will kick off the MCU’s 2022 on March 25th. Chris Hemsworth returns for Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022 with Christian Bale on board as Gorr the God Butcher.

Fans will be taking a trip to Wakanda with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on July 8th. Written and directed by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler, the sequel will honor original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and his incredible performance as King T’Challa. (The character was not recast for the sequel.)

The new video also confirms the final title for Captain Marvel 2 is The Marvels. Opening on November 11th, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

2023 Marvel releases include Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on May 5th.









