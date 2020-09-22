‘Run’ Starring Sarah Paulson Gets a November Premiere Date

Hulu’s set a Friday, November 20, 2020 premiere date for the dramatic thriller, Run. The drama stars Emmy Award winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) as a mom who has a twisted relationship with her daughter.

Run also stars newcomer Kiera Allen and marks the first major thriller in 60 years, according to Hulu, with a lead actor who is “an actual wheelchair user.”

Lionsgate is planning a theatrical launch in select international markets.

“We’re super excited audiences will get to stream Run on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it. Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020,” said director and co-writer Aneesh Chaganty.

Chaganty wrote the film with his Searching co-writer Sev Ohanian.

The Run Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (Allen) and her mom, Diane (Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.







