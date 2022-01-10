Belfast topped the list of the San Diego Film Critics Society’s 2021 nominees with 12, but once the votes were tallied it was The Power of the Dog and Dune that led the list of winners. The Power of the Dog scored wins in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. Dune‘s three wins came in the Best Cinematography, Sound Design, and Visual Effects categories.

Also collecting multiple wins were Mass, Parallel Mothers, and Belfast. The year’s only tie was between Parallel Mothers‘ Penelope Cruz and Belfast‘s Caitriona Balfe, with both talented actors earning Best Actress awards. Parallel Mothers also picked up Best Foreign Language Film honors while Belfast‘s Jude Hill was named the Best Youth Performance winner. Fran Kranz’s Mass script earned a Best Original Screenplay win. Jason Isaacs also picked up a win for Mass in the Best Supporting Actor category.

In addition, the San Diego Film Critics Society (of which I’m a member) recognized CODA, Last Night in Soho, Pig, Passing, Licorice Pizza, Luca, In the Heights, Nightmare Alley, and Cruella with awards during the January 10, 2022 voting session.

2021 SAN DIEGO FILM CRITICS SOCIETY NOMINEES AND WINNERS:

Best Picture:

RUNNER-UP: BELFAST

CODA

DUNE

MASS

WINNER: THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director:

RUNNER-UP: Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST

WINNER: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Guillermo del Toro, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Maggie Gyllenhaal, THE LOST DAUGHTER

Denis Villeneuve, DUNE

Best Actor:

WINNER: Nicolas Cage, PIG

Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Peter Dinklage, CYRANO

RUNNER-UP: Andrew Garfield, TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Jude Hill, BELFAST

Best Actress:

WINNER (TIE): Caitriona Balfe, BELFAST

Olivia Colman, THE LOST DAUGHTER

WINNER (TIE): Penelope Cruz, PARALLEL MOTHERS

Emilia Jones, CODA

Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Best Supporting Actor:

RUNNER-UP: Ben Affleck, THE TENDER BAR

Ciaran Hinds, BELFAST

WINNER: Jason Isaacs, MASS

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Supporting Actress:

Cate Blanchett, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

RUNNER-UP: Arian DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY

Ann Dowd, MASS

WINNER: Ruth Negga, PASSING

Martha Plimpton, MASS

Best Comedic Performance:

WINNER: Bradley Cooper, LICORICE PIZZA

Leonardo DiCaprio, DON’T LOOK UP

Jamie Dornan, BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR

RUNNER-UP: David Harbour, BLACK WIDOW

Simon Rex, RED ROCKET

Best Youth Performance (Performers under the age of 16):

Mckenna Grace, GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

WINNER: Jude Hill, BELFAST

Daniel Ranieri, THE TENDER BAR

Saniyya Sidney, KING RICHARD

Demi Singleton, KING RICHARD

Best Original Screenplay:

Pedro Almodovar, PARALLEL MOTHERS

Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST

WINNER: Fran Kranz, MASS

Adam McKay, DON’T LOOK UP

Michael Sarnoski, PIG

Best Adapted Screenplay:

WINNER: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Joel Coen, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Rebecca Hall, PASSING

Sian Heder, CODA

Best Documentary:

RUNNER-UP: FLEE

MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY

WINNER: SUMMER OF SOUL

VAL

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

Best Animated Film:

ENCANTO

RUNNER-UP: FLEE

WINNER: LUCA

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Best Foreign Language Film:

DRIVE MY CAR

RUNNER-UP: I’M YOUR MAN

LAMB

WINNER: PARALLEL MOTHERS

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Editing:

RUNNER-UP: Úna Ní Dhonghalle, BELFAST

Paula Huidobro, CODA

WINNER: Myron Kerstein, IN THE HEIGHTS

Joshua L. Pearson, SUMMER OF SOUL

Joe Walker, DUNE

Best Cinematography:

Alice Brooks, IN THE HEIGHTS

RUNNER-UP: Bruno Delbonnel, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

WINNER: Greig Fraser, DUNE

Dan Laustsen, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Production Design:

Jim Clay, BELFAST

WINNER: Tamara Deverell, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Grant Major, THE POWER OF THE DOG

RUNNER-UP: Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, THE FRENCH DISPATCH

Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos, DUNE

Best Visual Effects:

WINNER: DUNE

THE GREEN KNIGHT

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Best Costumes:

WINNER: Jenny Beavan, CRUELLA

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

RUNNER-UP: Antionette Messam, THE HARDER THEY FALL

Jacqueline West, Bob Morgan, DUNE

Janty Yates, HOUSE OF GUCCI

Best Sound Design:

Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Adaahl, A QUIET PLACE PART II

Simon Chase, James Mather, BELFAST

WINNER: Theo Green, Dave Whitehead, DUNE

Nathan Robitaille, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Dave Whitehead, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Use of Music:

BELFAST

CRUELLA

IN THE HEIGHTS

WINNER: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

WEST SIDE STORY

Breakthrough Artist:

Alana Haim, LICORICE PIZZA

RUNNER-UP: Jude Hill, BELFAST

WINNER: Emilia Jones, CODA

Fran Kranz, MASS

Anthony Ramos, IN THE HEIGHTS

Best Ensemble:

WINNER: DON’T LOOK UP

DUNE

THE HARDER THEY FALL

RUNNER-UP: IN THE HEIGHTS

MASS







