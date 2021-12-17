‘Scream’ Releases a New Video and Announces a Special Fan Event

The new behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming reboot of the Scream film franchise feature the Scream veterans praising their younger co-stars. “This new young cast, they did a great job,” said Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”) in the new featurette. Campbell also revealed returning for this new entry in the franchise felt to her like the original Scream.

“They are so enthusiastic and they’re all great actors,” said Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”). David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) added, “To see them bringing a new perspective to the franchise while still honoring the past is really incredible.”

In addition to legacy Scream stars, the 2022 film features Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

The new video arrived along with the announcement of a special Opening Night Fan Event. Paramount Pictures, Spyglass Media Group, and Cinemark Theatres will host a special screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The fan event will feature behind-the-scenes content as well as a live Q&A with David Arquette, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and executive producer and creator Kevin Williamson. The screening and Q&A will be simulcast in 600+ theaters.

Paramount released the following details on the Opening Night Fan Event: “This paid screening event will air at 5:00PM PT, 6:00PM MT, 7:00PM CT, and 8:00PM ET at Cinemark locations and other participating movie theatres nationwide. Tickets will be available at the standard ticket price, and movie fans can get event theatre listings and tickets at www.screammovie.com. Tickets will also be on sale at www.cinemark.com and on the Cinemark mobile app, as well as at participating theatres, exhibitor websites and theatre box offices.”

“Scream is a terrifying, iconic franchise with an enthusiastic, longtime fan base. We are absolutely thrilled to launch our new film with this special event in theatres for fans in collaboration with Spyglass, our talent and filmmakers. Matt & Tyler have delivered an edge-of-your-seat horror, thrill ride that must be seen in a dark theatre to be fully experienced. We’re also excited to team up with our partners at Cinemark, along with participating theatres across the country, to share something special with Scream fans,” said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson.

Scream opens in theaters on January 14, 2022.

The Plot:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.







