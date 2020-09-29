A photo of Fairuza Balk as bad girl Nancy Downs in The Craft appears as we’re reminded of the number one rule of the craft: “If a person is a danger to herself or others, they will be bound.” The two-and-a-half minute first trailer for The Craft sequel, The Craft: Legacy, reveals a new group of high school girls who will be stirring up trouble while developing their powers.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid, Life in Pieces), the 2020 supernatural thriller stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, and Nicholas Galitzine. Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny play parents of the newcomer to the coven.

The sequel’s a Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment production. Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, and Jason Blum produced, with Lister-Jones, Andrew Fleming, Lucas Wiesendanger, Daniel Bekerman, Beatriz Sequeira, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, and Natalia Anderson executive producing.

Columbia Pictures is planning an October 28, 2020 release on demand.

The original The Craft was released in May 1996 and starred Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Skeet Ulrich. Andrew Fleming (Younger, Insatiable) co-wrote and directed the R-rated thriller which grossed $24 million during its theatrical run.

The Plot:

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.









