Kelly Reilly goes from battling monsters in human skin in Yellowstone to taking on a supernatural enemy in The Cursed, formerly known as Eight for Silver when it premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The just-released trailer shows a town under attack and hints at a supernature nature creature as the culprit.

In addition to Kelly Reilly, the thriller stars Boyd Holbrook (Logan) and Alistair Petrie (Sex Education).

Sean Ellis (Metro Manila, Anthropoid) wrote, directed, shot, and produced The Cursed, with Alison Semenza and Jacob Yakob executive producing. LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon served as producers.

“Sundance is always an incredible place to showcase your work. In the time that has followed that valuable experience, we took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe; we changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects,” said Ellis. “We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.”

LD Entertainment’s set a February 18, 2022 theatrical release.

The Plot:

In the late 1800s, a once-peaceful remote country village is under attack—but by who or what, no one knows. Villagers spread rumors of a cursed land, supernatural forces, and even demonic creatures, as the disappearances and killings continue. Pathologist John McBride arrives to investigate the danger, only to discover something much deeper and more sinister than he ever could have imagined.







