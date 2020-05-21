‘The Old Guard’ Trailer: First Look at Charlize Theron in Action

Netflix just debuted the first official trailer and poster for the action thriller, The Old Guard. Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster) leads the cast of this adaptation of Greg Rucka’s popular graphic novel series illustrated by Leandro Fernandez.

In addition to Theron, the cast includes KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Netflix has set a July 10, 2020 release date.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) directed from a screenplay by Greg Rucka. Theron, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, AJ Dix, Beth Kono, and Marc Evans produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.