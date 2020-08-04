Photographer Pete Souza had the honor of working with two U.S. Presidents – Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama – as the official White House photographer. His time spent behind the lens documenting the inner workings of the White House is the focus of The Way I See It, based on the New York Times bestseller.

Focus Features and MSNBC Films released a full trailer for the documentary which is targeting a September 2020 theatrical release. Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble) directs and Academy Award, BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Evan Hayes (Free Solo), Academy Award and Emmy Award-winner Laura Dern, and Jayme Lemons serve as producers. The film’s a Platform One Media and Jaywalker Pictures production.

The Story:

Based on the New York Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. As the Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.