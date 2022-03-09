Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas) stars as Oscar winner Nick Cage in a Nick Cage film about Nick Cage. The new trailer for the action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent finds Nicolas Cage meeting up with his biggest fan and being recruited by the CIA.

Pedro Pascal plays the fan and Tiffany Haddish is the CIA agent who attempts to recruit Cage. Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, and Neil Patrick Harris also star.

Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen served as producers.

Lionsgate has set an April 22, 2022 premiere date.

The Plot:

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.







