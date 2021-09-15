‘West Side Story’ New Trailer Arrives Along with Photos and Poster

The latest take on the classic West Side Story musical just unveiled a new music-filled trailer along with a few new stills from the film and a poster. Three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg directs this remake of the 1957 Broadway musical which was previously brought to life on screen in the 10-time Oscar winning 1961 film.

The 1961 film starred Natalie Wood as Maria, Richard Beymer as Tony, Russ Tamblyn as Riff, and George Chakiris as Bernardo. The 2021 remake features Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Ana Isabelle as Rosalía, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke.

Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Peabody Award winner Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, plays Valentina, the owner of the store where Tony works. Moreno also serves as an executive producer.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner adapted the 1957 Broadway show for the screen and executive produces. Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Kevin McCollum produce.

Spielberg’s behind the scenes team includes Tony Award winner Justin Peck as choreographer and Grammy nominee Matt Sullivan as executive music producer. Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori supervised the cast on vocals and Grammy Award winning LA Philharmonic conductor helmed the recording of the score which was arranged by Academy Award nominated composer and conductor David Newman.

20th Century Studios and The Walt Disney Company will release West Side Story in theaters on December 10, 2021.

The Plot:

“An adaptation of the original Broadway musical, West Side Story explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York.”