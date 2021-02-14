The new official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League appears to be promoting an entirely different film than was released in the theatrical cut. There’s so much new/improved material in the two and a half minute trailer that it demands multiple viewings. And then to end it with Jared Leto as The Joker addressing Batman and saying, “We live in a society, where honor is a distant memory” – that just solidified the claim Snyder’s version isn’t screwing around.

The new director’s cut premieres on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

The cast includes Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay and served as executive producer along with Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, and Ben Affleck. Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder served as producers.

HBO Max released the following synopsis of Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Momoa), Cyborg (Fisher) and The Flash (Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.









