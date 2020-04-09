BTS Stuns Fans with “Bang Bang Con” Online Concert News

Get ready to settle in, station yourself in front of your computer, and get comfy, BTS fans. Super global group BTS is set to host “Bang Bang Con,” an online concert series. “Bang Bang Con” will take place the weekend of April 18-19, 2020 beginning at 12:00pm (KST).

Both days will include past live concerts and past musters. For those not in the know, a “muster” in the BTS world is a clever bit of wordplay. Their fans, referred to as “ARMY,” muster together for their annual fan meeting in which fans are treated to special performances put together specifically for them in a more intimate setting.

April 18th and April 19th concerts will be streamed on BTS’ BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

News of “Bang Bang Con” came via the group’s Twitter which stated: “A special online streaming event for BTS and Army. Bang Bang Con: The at-home BTS concert experience. Spend a couple of Spring Days” – BTS has a song titled Spring Day, hence its capitalization – “comfy at home with Bang Bang Con.”

Fans celebrated this news by immediately trending BANGBANGCON number one worldwide on Twitter.

Full list of what’s going to be aired on those two days:

April 18: 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage

2016 HYYH On Stage: Epilogue

2014 BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode 2 The Red Bullet (2014 Memories)

3rd Muster [ARMY.ZIP+]

April 19: 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode 3 The Wings Tour in Seoul

2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode 3 The Wings Tour the Final (2017 Memories)

4th Muster (Happy Ever After)

2018 BTS World Tour Love Yourself Seoul Concert

BTS was set to kick off their “Map of the Soul World Stadium Tour” this April in Seoul, South Korea, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. There’s no word yet on if or when the four-day concert event in Seoul will be rescheduled. It was announced late March their North American Tour was postponed.

The North American tour was set to kick off April 25th at Levi Stadium. No official dates have been set yet for the rescheduling on the North American tour.







