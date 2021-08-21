Florida Georgia Line Cancels Their 2021 “I Love My Country” Tour

Florida Georgia Line has officially canceled their 2021 “I Love My Country Tour” which was set to kick off on September 24th in Atlanta. The tour was scheduled to make 29 stops and finish up on November 20th in Seattle.

The duo chose to cancel due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” stated FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

FGL’s Brian Kelley added, “Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

Per the official announcement: “For all current ticket holders, refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

The Grammy-nominated duo have racked up 19 #1 singles since launching in 2012. They’ve also sold more than 4.8 million albums and have been honored with Academy of Country Music, Billboard, and iHeartRadio Music awards.



