iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Nominees Announced

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards spread the wealth around, with 40+ artists earning multiple awards. This year’s awards ceremony will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is scheduled to air live on Fox on Thursday, May 27th at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast). The awards show will also stream live on iHeartMedia radio stations.

“The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true awards show recognizing the artists and songs fans have listened to and loved all year long,” stated John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to be continuing our partnership with FOX on this unforgettable evening of music and stories.”

Among the artists picking up multiple nominations this year are AC/DC, All Time Low, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, blackbear, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, and Cardi B. Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maluma, Maren Morris, and Megan Thee Stallion were also recognized with multiple award nominations.

Other multiple nominees include Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Pretty Reckless, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots, and Young Thug.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “This year’s awards will be a can’t-miss music event. We are looking forward to celebrating these top artists and their accomplishments, especially after a year that brought unprecedented challenges to the music industry and live events.”

Fans will be able to vote in select categories – Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award, and the TikTok Bop of the Year Award – beginning today. Voting closes on May 19th at 11:59pm ET.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Nominees:

Song of the Year:

• “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

• “Circles” – Post Malone

• “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

• “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

• “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year:

• Ariana Grande

• Billie Eilish

• Dua Lipa

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

• Harry Styles

• Justin Bieber

• Post Malone

• Roddy Ricch

• The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

• BTS

• Dan + Shay

• Jonas Brothers

• Maroon 5

• twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

• “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

• “Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

• “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

• “Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

• “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:

• 24kGoldn

• blackbear

• Doja Cat

• JP Saxe

• Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

• “Bang!” – AJR

• “Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

• “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

• “Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots

• “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

• AJR

• All Time Low

• Billie Eilish

• Cage the Elephant

• twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

• Ashe

• Dayglow

• Powfu

• Royal & The Serpent

• Wallows

Rock Song of the Year:

• “Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

• “Patience” – Chris Cornell

• “Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

• “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

• “Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year:

• AC/DC

• Five Finger Death Punch

• Ozzy Osbourne

• Shinedown

• The Pretty Reckless

Country Song of the Year:

• “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

• “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

• “Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

• “One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

• “The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:

• Blake Shelton

• Luke Bryan

• Luke Combs

• Maren Morris

• Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

• Ashley McBryde

• Gabby Barrett

• HARDY

• Ingrid Andress

• Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year:

• “Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

• “ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

• “Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

• “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

• “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:

• Anabel Englund

• Diplo

• Marshmello

• Surf Mesa

• Tiësto

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

• “High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

• “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

• “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

• “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

• “The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

• DaBaby

• Lil Baby

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Pop Smoke

• Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

• Jack Harlow

• Moneybagg Yo

• Pop Smoke

• Rod Wave

• Roddy Ricch

R&B Song of the Year:

• “B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

• “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

• “Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna

• “Playing Games” – Summer Walker

• “Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG

R&B Artist of the Year:

• Chris Brown

• H.E.R.

• Jhené Aiko

• Snoh Aalegra

• Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

• Chloe x Halle

• Lonr.

• Mahalia

• Skip Marley

• Snoh Aalegra

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

• “Caramelo” – Ozuna

• “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

• “Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd

• “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

• “Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• KAROL G

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Best New Latin Artist:

• Chesca

• Jay Wheeler

• Natanael Cano

• Neto Bernal

• Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

• “Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma

• “Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

• “Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50

• “Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50

• “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

• Banda Los Sebastianes

• Calibre 50

• Christian Nodal

• Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

• Gerardo Ortíz

Producer of the Year:

• Andrew Watt

• Dr Luke

• Frank Dukes

• Louis Bell

• Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

• Ali Tamposi

• Amy Allen

• Ashley Gorley

• Dan Nigro

• Finneas

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

• “Adore You” – Harry Styles

• “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

• “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

• “cardigan” – Taylor Swift

• “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

• “everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

• “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

• “If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

• “Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

• “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

• “Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Lizzo cover

• “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Shawn Mendes cover

• “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Sam Smith cover

• “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Miley Cyrus cover

• “Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

• #Agnation – Agnez Mo

• #Arianators – Ariana Grande

• #Beliebers – Justin Bieber

• #BLINK – BLACKPINK

• #BTSARMY – BTS

• #Harries – Harry Styles

• #Limelights – Why Don’t We

• #Louies – Louis Tomlinson

• #MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes

• #NCTzens – NCT 127

• #Selenators – Selena Gomez

• #Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

• “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

• “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

• “Dynamite” – BTS

• “Hawái” – Maluma

• “How You Like That” – BLACKPINK

• “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake

• “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

• “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

• “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

• “Yummy” – Justin Bieber

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

• Dixie D’Amelio

• Jaden Hossler

• LILHUDDY

• Nessa Barrett

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Tate McRae

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

• BTS – Son Sung Deuk

• “34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson

• “Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

• “Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami

• “Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna

• “Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson

• “Say So” (Doja Cat) – Cortland Brown

• WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight

• “Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

• “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

• “Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP

• “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

• “Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

• “Say So” – Doja Cat

• “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion







