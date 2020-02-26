Maren Morris is set to embark on her “RSVP: The Tour” this summer, kicking off the North American tour on June 5, 2020 at Rockland Trust Bank Paviolion in Boston. She’ll hit cities including Jacksonville, Kansas City, Atlanta, Detroit, Portland and Montreal before wrapping up on October 17th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

James Arthur and Ryan Hurd will be joining Maren Morris’ 2020 tour on select dates (see the schedule below).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 6th at 10am local time. Citi cardmembers can participate in the special presale kicking off on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10am local time until Thursday, March 5th at 10pm local time.

Morris’ tour is named after a song off her award-winning album, GIRL. Morris picked up the Album of the Year award for GIRL at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards. The single, “The Bones,” occupied the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay for two consecutive weeks, making her the first solo female to do so since 2012.

Maren Morris 2020 Tour:

June 5 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7 – New York, NY at Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 – Calgary, AB at The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 – Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25 – Jacksonville, FL at Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡

July 30 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

August 7 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

August 8 – Indianapolis, IN at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

August 21 – Atlanta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

August 22 – Raleigh, NC at Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

August 22-23 – Lexington, KY at Railbird Festival

August 27 – Detroit, MI at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

August 28 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena*

September 4-6 – Aspen, CO at Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 7 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 10 – Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

September 11 – Portland, OR at Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

September 17 – Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

September 18 – Charlottesville, VA at Sprint Pavilion†‡

September 19 – Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

September 25 – Montréal, QC at Corona Theatre‡

October 1 – Tuscaloosa, AL at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

October 9 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP†‡

October 15 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre†

*with Ryan Hurd

†with James Arthur

‡with Caitlyn Smith







