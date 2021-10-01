Country music’s Pistol Annies just released “Snow Globe,” the first song off of their first-ever Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday. The group’s fourth album is full of original holiday tunes as well as three holiday classics – “Sleigh Ride,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December,” and “Auld Lang Syne.”

“We couldn’t be happier we got to make a Christmas Album. Once we finally surrendered and let the Christmas songwriting spirit take over, we were so inspired and felt that magic on every single one of these songs,” stated the trio’s Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley. “We hope to be a part of so many people’s Christmas memories for years to come.”

Hell of a Holiday will drop on October 22, 2021. The upcoming Christmas album is the group’s fourth following the release of 2011’s Gold-certified Hell on Heels, 2013’s Annie Up, and 2018’s Grammy-nominated Interstate Gospel.

HELL OF A HOLIDAY TRACK LIST:

1. Hell of a Holiday (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

2. Snow Globe (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

3. Harlan County Coal (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

4. Come On Christmas Time (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

5. If We Make it Through December (Merle Haggard)

6. Make You Blue (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

7. Leanin’ on Jesus (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

8. The Only Thing I Wanted (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

9. Believing (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

10. Happy Birthday (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

11. Sleigh Ride (Leroy Anderson/Mitchell Parish)

12. Joy (Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)

13. Auld Lang Syne (Public Domain/Miranda Lambert/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)







