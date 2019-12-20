Hugh Laurie hopped to a starring role in HBO’s new comedy, Avenue 5, following the final season of the network’s critically acclaimed political comedy, Veep, in which he guest starred as former Senator and presidential nominee Tom James. HBO’s newest primetime comedy created by Armando Iannucci (Veep) will be joining the Sunday primetime lineup on January 19th at 10pm ET/PT.

In addition to Hugh Laurie, the cast of season one includes Josh Gad (Murder on the Orient Express), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Rebecca Front (Poldark), Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken), Lenora Crichlow (Being Human), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Quarry), and Ethan Phillips (Inside Llewyn Davis).

The Plot:

Avenue 5 is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business.

The series stars Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the confident and suave captain of “Avenue 5,” a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal. But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard – though they may or may not be equipped for the task.







Avenue 5 January and February 2020 Episodes:

Episode 1: “I Was Flying”

Debut date: SUNDAY, JAN. 19 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When a malfunction occurs aboard the luxury space cruise ship Avenue 5, it’s up to engineer Billie McEvoy (Lenora Crichlow) to warn Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), Avenue 5 owner Herman Judd (Josh Gad) and his right-hand-woman Iris Kimura (Suzy Nakamura) that the incident may have a cataclysmic knock-on effect. As Rav Mulcair (Nikki Amuka-Bird) manages the situation from mission control back on Earth, Matt Spencer (Zach Woods), the head of customer relations, tries his best to calm frayed nerves on board, and persistent passenger Karen Kelly (Rebecca Front) discovers the crew may know more than they’re letting on.

Story by Armando Iannucci; teleplay by Armando Iannucci & Simon Blackwell & Tony Roche; directed by Armando Iannucci.

Debut date: SUNDAY, JAN. 26 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

As Rav (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and her team meet with a NASA representative to plot a potential rescue mission, Ryan (Hugh Laurie) learns that Cyrus (Neil Casey) an engineer working in a hidden part of the ship, has a surprisingly optimistic theory about the ship’s future. Judd (Josh Gad) donates a lavish personal item to help commemorate a fallen crew member. Karen (Rebecca Front) becomes a vocal advocate for passengers. Mia (Jessica St. Clair) and Doug (Kyle Bornheimer) receive marital counseling from Matt (Zach Woods).

Story by Armando Iannucci & Georgia Pritchett & Will Smith; teleplay by Georgia Pritchett & Will Smith; directed by Natalie Bailey.

Debut date: SUNDAY, FEB. 2 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With Avenue 5 staff slacking in their customer service, Ryan (Hugh Laurie) offers Karen (Rebecca Front) the opportunity to channel her unique talent for speaking the passengers’ language. Judd (Josh Gad) outlines the plan for a rescue mission and tasks Iris (Suzy Nakamura) with organizing a vigil on Earth to raise the money to fund it. Rav (Nikki Amuka-Bird) endures a barrage of messages from the ship and handles an unruly press conference.

Story by Armando Iannucci & Peter Fellows & Ian Martin; teleplay by Peter Fellows & Ian Martin; directed by Natalie Bailey

Debut date: SUNDAY, FEB. 9 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

With Judd (Josh Gad) worried about his reputation, Iris arranges a meet-and-greet with several passengers in his luxury suite. Frustrated by a bridge crew with no answers, Ryan (Hugh Laurie) and Billie (Lenora Crichlow) bond with the engineers below deck. Matt (Zach Woods) encourages Frank (Andy Buckley) to become the man he always wanted to be.

Story by Armando Iannucci & Peter Fellows & Ian Martin; teleplay by Peter Fellows & Ian Martin; directed by Natalie Bailey.







