Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on to tackle the lead female role in the upcoming fifth film of the Indiana Jones franchise. Harrison Ford’s returning as the iconic archaeologist and James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) will direct.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” stated director James Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

The casting announcement also included the news that John Williams is returning to handle the film’s score. Williams’ association with the Indiana Jones franchise began with the first film of the series, Raiders of the Lost Ark, back in 1981 and continued with 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The untitled fifth Indiana Jones film will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

It’s been a long journey for the fifth Indy film which was announced way back in 2016. Waller-Bridge’s casting moves the film back into the spotlight, with Disney and Lucasfilm Ltd confirming a July 29, 2022 theatrical release date.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award, and three Emmys for the Amazon Prime Video original series Fleabag. Waller-Bridge’s credits also include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Broadchurch, Crashing, and The Cafe.







