Lauren Graham Signs Up to Star in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Series

Disney+ just announced Lauren Graham will star in their new series, The Mighty Ducks, based on the popular film franchise. Graham has come on board to play Alex and Brady Noon is attached to star as her son, Evan.

The original The Mighty Ducks film was released in October 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson, J.D. Daniels, Matt Doherty, and Garette Ratliff Henson. Marguerite Moreau, Elden Henson, Aaron Schwartz, Jussie Smollett, and Shaun Weiss were also featured in the ’92 action-comedy. Stephen Herek (Rock Star, The Three Musketeers) directed from a screenplay by Steven Brill.

D2: The Mighty Ducks followed in 1994 with D3: The Mighty Ducks opening in 1996.

Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks season one will consist of 10 episodes. Filming’s expected to begin in Vancouver this month with the streaming service targeting a late 2020 premiere.

ABC Signature Studios is producing and Steve Brill (creator, writer and executive producer of all three films) co-created and executive produces the new series. Co-creators Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are the season one showrunners. Additional executive producers include James Griffiths, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, and Jordan Kerner. Graham will be a co-executive producer.

Graham’s credits include Parenthood, Gilmore Girls, Bad Santa, Evan Almighty, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. She earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her work in Gilmore Girls.

Noon starred in the R-rated comedy Good Boys. He recently finished up work on the romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

The Plot:

“In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”







