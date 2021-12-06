Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival Confirms Performers and Dates

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle are among the 130 artists confirmed to participate in “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.” The 2022 comedy festival will take place April 28 through May 8, 2022 in Los Angeles in 25+ venues including The Comedy Store, The Laugh Factory, and Dodger Stadium.

Additional artists for the 11-day festival include Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Cristela Alonzo, David Letterman, Deon Cole, and Eddie Izzard. Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Smith, will also take the stage during the 2022 “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.”

The lengthy list of funny people taking part also includes Larry David, Margaret Cho, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Sandra Bernhard, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson, and Wanda Sykes.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,” said Robbie Praw, Director, Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Netflix. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much-needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Tickets go on sale on December 10, 2021 at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. Netflix plans to air select shows on the streaming service; details will be released at a later date.

Netflix released the following anticipated highlights from the 2022 festival:

DODGER STADIUM

• Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (recorded) Making LA history, Gabe will be the first stand-up comedian to ever perform at Dodger Stadium. He will record his newest Netflix special in front of tens of thousands at his home team’s baseball park.

THE GREEK THEATRE

• STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: (recorded) will be an all-star night of entertainment with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes and more to be announced soon. Stand Out is produced by Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes (Push It Productions), Brian Graden and Dave Mace (Brian Graden Media).

• Larry David In Conversation

• Bert Kreischer

CRYPTO.COM ARENA, FORMERLY STAPLES CENTER

• Kevin Hart

HOLLYWOOD BOWL

• Dave Chappelle and Friends

THE FORUM

• Bill Burr: (Slight Return)

• John Mulaney: From Scratch

YOUTUBE THEATER

• Tina Fey and Amy Poehler In Conversation – See the Emmy Award-winning pair in a freewheeling chat that only these two good friends and comedy veterans could have.

THE FONDA THEATRE

• That’s My Time With David Letterman (recorded)

Legendary late-night host David Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today’s finest stand-up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.

• Pete Davidson and Best Friends(recorded)

Pete Davidson and his best friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends.

HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

• THE HALL: Honoring The Greats of Stand-Up (recorded) Anchoring the closing night will be a night filled with today’s best in comedy paying homage to pioneers George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams. The Hall and induction ceremony special were created by award-winning director/producer Marty Callner and producer Randall Gladstein. Callner will direct and executive produce through his Funny Business, Inc. shingle. Gladstein and award-winning producer/manager, David Steinberg will also executive produce. The Hall will have a physical home in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

• Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin (recorded)

Comedy icons and Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an evening of top-notch stand-up.

• Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer (recorded) Powerhouse comedian Amy Schumer will host an epic night with some of today’s most talented comedians.

THE ORPHEUM THEATRE

• Seth Rogen’s Table Reads: For four nights live from the Orpheum, Rogen will curate and host unforgettable evenings featuring his friends and Netflix stars reading scripts from his favorite tv shows and films. All proceeds will go to HFC (Hilarity for Charity), whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education.

• Aziz Ansari & Friends

• Iliza Shlesinger: Back In Action

• Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

• Patton Oswalt: Who’s Ready to Laugh?

• Wanda Sykes Live

THE WILTERN

• Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

• Brian Regan

• Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

• Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny

• Deon Cole

• Margaret Cho

• Theo Von: Return of the Rat

ACE HOTEL

• Amy Schumer

• Fortune Feimster

• Vir Das

• Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person

• Mike Birbiglia Live!

• Nick Kroll: Middle Aged Boy Tour

• Taylor Tomlinson

TCL CHINESE 6 THEATRES

• Mike Myers and David O. Russell In Conversation

THE COMEDY STORE

• 50th Anniversary of The Comedy Store: Netflix is a Joke in partnership with The Comedy Store, which first opened its doors in 1972, will be presenting a slate of programming throughout the festival, celebrating 50 years of the iconic Los Angeles comedy club.

THE BELASCO

• Princess featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum: SNL vet Maya Rudolph and LA singer-songwriter Gretchen Lieberum are PRINCESS, a Prince cover band. The two have been singing together since college but it was only recently that the duo turned their mutual adoration for Prince into a musical project. Born out of their collective, life-long obsession with Prince, each performance is a love letter to the Artist himself. Don’t Worry, They Won’t Hurt U… They Only Want U 2 Have Some Fun.

WILSHIRE EBELL THEATRE

• Anthony Jeselnik & Enemies

• Ben Schwartz & Friends

• Michelle Wolf

THE PALACE THEATRE

• Jimmy Carr

• Marlon Wayans

• Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

• Nicole Byer

TROUBADOUR

• Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious

• Hasan Hates Ronny-Ronny Hates Hasan

• KEVOLUTION: An Evening with Kevin Smith: From almost dying of a massive heart attack to almost getting killed online over his “Masters of the Universe” cartoon, Kevin Smith is a survivor. In this followup to his last comedy special SILENT BUT DEADLY, the pop culture gadfly will pleasure you with his mouth, telling tales of his unexpected journey down the road to wellness.







