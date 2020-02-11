Superstore Rings Up a 6th Season Renewal Order

NBC’s award-winning half-hour comedy Superstore will be open for business for at least one more season. The network just announced they’ve ordered a sixth season of the popular series which is currently airing on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

Season five has been averaging 3.8 million viewers overall and is one of the network’s strongest digital performers. NBC reports 50% of its “live plus 35 day” numbers comes from digital sources.

The cast of season five is led by America Ferrera as Amy. Ben Feldman is Jonah, Nichole Bloom is Cheyenne, and Colton Dunn is Garrett. Nico Santos plays Mateo, Lauren Ash plays Dina, Kaliko Kauahi is Sandra, and Mark McKinney is Glenn.

The fifth season continues with episode 15, “Cereal Bar,” airing on February 13, 2020. Per NBC: “After Cloud 9 receives a new cereal bar, Amy and Jonah speculate on Zephra’s ulterior motives. Meanwhile, Dina enlists Cheyenne’s help in dealing with a scammer and Garrett tries to con Glenn into giving him paid time off.”

Superstore was created by executive producer Justin Spitzer. America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green also executive produce. Miller and Green are the co-showrunners.