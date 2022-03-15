‘Wendell & Wild’ Stop-Motion Film Cast Announced

Key and Peele’s Keegan-Michael Key and Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out) will lend their voices to the title characters in Netflix’s Wendell & Wild, a stop-motion animated film co-written by Peele and Oscar nominee Henry Selick (Coraline). Key and Peele’s co-stars will include Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction).

Additional voice cast members include James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Igal Naor (300: Rise of an Empire), David Harewood (Tulip Fever), Maxine Peake (Black Mirror), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, and Gary Gatewood (Grimm).

Co-writer Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach) is directing and will serve as a producer along with The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Monkeypaw’s Peele and Win Rosenfeld. Executive producers include Kamil Oshundara, Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper, and The Gotham Group’s Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra.

Netflix released the following synopsis:

“From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.”