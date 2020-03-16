50 States of Fright Unveils a Teaser Trailer and New Photos

Quibi’s released a new teaser trailer and photos from the first season of 50 States of Fright. The series comes from Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer. Ivan Raimi (Drag Me to Hell, Darkman) co-writes.

Season one’s also executive produced by Debbie Liebling (Pen 15), Van Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zwieg, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale, and Chris Mangano. The series is a Gunpowder & Sky production.

The series stars Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, and Taissa Farmiga. The cast also includes Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia, and William B. Davis.

Quibi is Jeffrey Katzenberg’s new short-form streaming platform. The new service is designed to host original scripted and unscripted series. Each show will be made up of episodes that run under 10 minutes. The new platform will launch on April 6, 2020.

The 50 States of Fright Plot, Courtesy of Quibi:

“The first season of 50 States of Fright will explore stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.”







