‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 3 Trailer Teases the Series’ Epic Conclusion

A gripping two-minute trailer’s arrived in support of the third – and final – season of A Discovery of Witches. Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+ unveiled the official trailer and confirmed fans will be able to catch the final season of the series based on Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy beginning in January 2022 in the U.S.

The season three cast is led by Teresa Palmer as Diana and Matthew Goode as Matthew. The upcoming season also stars Owen Teale as Peter Knox, Malin Buska as Satu, Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shepherd, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, and Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau de Clermont. Trevor Eve plays Gerbert D’Aurillac, Gregg Chillin is Domenico, Adelle Leonce is Phoebe Taylor, Tanya Moodie plays Agatha Wilson, Daniel Ezra is Nathaniel Wilson, Steven Cree is Gallowglass, Jacob Ifan is Benjamin, Greg McHugh is Hamish, Olivier Huband is Fernando, and Paul Rhys is Andrew Hubbard.

The final season also features Parker Sawyers. Peter McDonald, Toby Regbo, and Ivanno Jeremiah.

The Sky Original and Bad Wolf series is executive produced by Sky Studios’ Kara Manley and Bad Wolf’s Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Deborah Harkness, Lisa Holdsworth, and Helen Raynor.

AMC released the following brief synopsis for season three:

“The epic conclusion of the acclaimed saga finds Matthew (Goode) and Diana (Palmer) returning from 1590 to present day and combating what they left behind.”

If you are interested in a more detailed A Discovery of Witches plot description check out Bad Wolf’s official website. If you haven’t read the books, then Bad Wolf’s description is definitely full of spoilers which is why it’s only linked here rather than supplying a copy of their synopsis.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of AMC:

The 10-part second season finds Diana (Palmer) and Matthew (Goode) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London. Here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Back in present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah (Kingston) and Em (Valarie Pettiford), must take shelter with notorious witch hunter Ysabeau de Clermont (Duncan) at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus (Bluemel) and Miriam (Hart) take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel (Ezra) and Sophie (Aisling Loftus), whose pregnancy is advancing. And Gerbert (Eve), Knox (Teale), Satu (Buska) and Domenico (Chillin) are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.







