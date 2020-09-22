‘A World of Calm’ Adds Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

The big-name cast of HBO Max’s A World of Calm has expanded by two. Oscar-winner Kate Winslet (The Reader) and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (Isn’t It Romantic) have signed on to help narrate the 10 episode series.

Winslet and Chopra-Jonas join previously announced narrators two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight), Golden Globe winner Idris Elba (Luther), Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac (Show Me a Hero), Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies), Screen Actors Guild Awards winner Lucy Liu (Chicago), Golden Globe nominee Cillian Murphy (Breakfast on Pluto), and Keanu Reeves (Bill & Ted Face the Music) for what HBO Max describes as “a totally new type of television experience.”

A World of Calm launches on October 1, 2020.

The series is produced by the makers of Calm (the top sleep app) and Nutopia. Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith, and Chris Advansun executive produced, with Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell co-executive producing.

A World of Calm Series Description, Courtesy of HBO Max:

A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on the record-breaking success of Calm’s Sleep Stories™ – bedtime stories for grown-ups with over 250 million listens – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music, and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.

Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.







