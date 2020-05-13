AMC Snags Anne Rice’s ‘Vampire Chronices’ and ‘Mayfair Witches’ Series

AMC Networks just completed a major acquisition of Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronices and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches bestselling book series. AMC’s announcement confirmed Anne Rice and Christopher Rice will be actively involved as executive producers on all series and films adapted from Rice’s books.

“There is no shortage of content in today’s competitive environment, but proven IP that has captivated millions of fans around the world is something very special and rare, and that is what Anne Rice has created,” stated Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “These remarkable stories and characters are massive in their appeal and we are privileged to take over stewardship of these legendary works and collaborate with a talent like Rolin Jones to find ways for new generations of fans to experience these worlds.”

“It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” said author Anne Rice. “That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”

The deal encompasses 18 titles including Interview With the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, and The Witching Hour.

“AMC Studios is responsible for creating some of the most iconic television series of the modern era and has, at times, single-handedly defined this era we call ‘peak TV,’” said Christopher Rice. “All the members of Team Anne, including my long-term producing partner, New York Times Bestselling novelist Eric Shaw Quinn, are both thrilled and comforted to know that some of our most cherished kin, from the vampire Lestat and the witch Rowan Mayfair, to the paranormal investigators at the Order of the Talamasca and the powerful spirit Lasher, are now safely in the hands of these vastly accomplished innovators who possess both global reach and deep reservoirs of experience.”

The two book series have sold more than 150 million copies.







