Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will return as judges for the 20th season of American Idol. Host Ryan Seacrest is also set to return for the fifth season on ABC, and 20th season overall.

“Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” stated Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons—and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol.”

Season 20 is expected to air in spring 2022. Auditions will begin on August 6, 2021 and continue through September 21st. In order to keep everyone involved safe, the upcoming auditions will be conducted virtually.

“American Idol is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business,” said executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick. “The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn’t be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer.”

According to the network, American Idol seasons 18 and 19 ranked first in AI‘s time period for two years running among adults 18-49.

“We are thrilled that Katy, Lionel, Luke and Ryan will be back to help discover our next American Idol,” said executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of Industrial Media. “This dream team has selected and guided some of the most talented Idol contestants in the history of the series, and we can’t wait to see who they’ll find next.”

ABC released the following details on the upcoming season 5/20 auditions:

“Season five auditions will kick off Friday, Aug. 6, with the return of ‘Idol Across America,’ the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. For the second year in a row, ‘Idol Across America’ offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition. Last season’s first-ever ‘Idol Across America’ virtual auditions successfully kicked off many hopeful’s American Idol journeys, including ABC’s season-four winner, Chayce Beckham.”

“Idol Across America” Auditions:

• Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 6)

• Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 8)

• Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 11)

• Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 13)

• Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug. 16)

• Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 18)

• Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada (Aug. 21)

• Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming (Aug. 23)

• Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 25)

• Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 27)

• Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah (Aug. 31)

• Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Sept. 2)

• Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Sept. 8)

• Open Call: The South (Sept. 10)

• Open Call: East Coast (Sept. 13)

• Open Call: West Coast (Sept. 16)

• Open Call: Nationwide (Sept. 21)











