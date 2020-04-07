Syfy’s offering up a fantastic way to pass the time while keeping safe, staying healthy, and flattening the curve. The network’s just announced Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess marathons for science fiction fans to indulge in while stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Battlestar Galactica marathon kicks off on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 12am ET and runs through Thursday, April 23rd at 9am ET. Xena: Warrior Princess‘ marathon debuts on Thursday, April 16th.

Syfy’s special marathons will feature additional content including interviews and bonus episodes.

The network provided the following schedule for viewing both classic sci-fi shows:

BATTLESTAR GALACTICA

The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie ‘Razor’), and final movie ‘The Plan’ – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12am ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9am ET.

As a special treat, SYFY WIRE’s podcast, Battlestar Galacticast, is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live reading of the pilot episode, “33”.

Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout.

XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS:

In the first time SYFY has ever aired the beloved fantasy series, #ThrowbackThursday marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16.

Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls and will also feature special surprise guest appearances.

