‘Brave New World’ Series Preview: Plot Details, Cast List, and Trailer

NBCUniversal’s new premium streaming service, Peacock, is launching on July 15, 2020. The new streaming service will feature NBC programming as well as original series including the sci-fi drama Brave New World.

Brave New World is based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Aldous Huxley. David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) executive produces and guides the series as showrunner. Grant Morrison (Justice League), Darryl Frank (The Americans), Justin Falvey (The Americans), and Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) also executive produce. In addition, Harris directed the first two episodes of season one.

The cast of the first season includes Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp). Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Demi Moore (A Few Good Men), and Joseph Morgan (The Originals) also star in season one.

All nine episodes of the first season will be available for streaming on July 15, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Peacock:

Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.

Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich) who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.