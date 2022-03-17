‘Candy’ Trailer: Jessica Biel Stars as Axe Murder Candy Montgomery

Hulu’s just released the first teaser trailer for Candy, an upcoming limited series starring Jessica Biel (The Sinner). Based on disturbingly true events, the teaser shows Biel playing housewife Candy Montgomery – a woman who let the pressure get to her and murdered her neighbor with an axe.

Critics Choice Awards winner Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) stars as the neighbor on the receiving end of Candy’s fury. Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza also star in the five-episode limited series.

Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) serves as writer and executive producer. Eat the Cat’s Nick Antosca (Brand New Cherry Flavor) and Alex Hedlund also executive produce along with Iron Ocean’s Jessical Biel and Michelle Purple (Cruel Summer).

Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story) directed the pilot and executive produces.

Candy premieres on Hulu on Monday, May 9, 2022. New episodes drop on subsequent nights leading up to the finale airing on May 13th.

Hulu released the following synopsis of Candy:

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.