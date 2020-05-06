CBS said yes to second seasons of FBI: Most Wanted and All Rise, but no to additional seasons of Tommy and Carol’s Second Act. Also earning renewals are Bob ♥ Abishola, 60 Minutes, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn, and NCIS (for season 18). Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, 48 Hours, Undercover Boss, S.W.A.T., and SEAL Team also snagged new season orders.

Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Young Sheldon were previously announced as renewed.

All told, 23 series earned renewals. The renewed shows make up 80% of CBS’s lineup. The network confirmed additional new series, as well as the 2020-2021 primetime schedule, will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

CBS is expected to finish this season as the most-watched network, the 12th consecutive year it will capture that honor.

CBS released the following highlights on their slate of returning series:

• CBS has renewed seven shows watched by over 10 million viewers per week, more than any other network: NCIS, FBI, BLUE BLOODS, YOUNG SHELDON, BULL, 60 MINUTES and FBI: MOST WANTED.

• CBS’ top freshman class will see the return of #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED, #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, EVIL and THE UNICORN.

• All shows from this season’s Monday night lineup have been renewed. THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA rank among the top comedies on television, with larger audiences than every comedy on all other networks. ALL RISE is the #3 new drama on any network, and BULL has been Monday’s top entertainment series at 10:00 PM this season, averaging over 10.5 million viewers.

• All three Tuesday night dramas will return, with each averaging over 10 million viewers per week, including NCIS, averaging over 15.33 million viewers; FBI, with 12.55 million viewers; and FBI: MOST WANTED, which averages 10.18 million viewers.

• SURVIVOR, a series currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, returns for its 21st season.

• YOUNG SHELDON and MOM return as the #1 and #2 comedies on television.

• MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS return from a night the Network wins this season by +3.6 million viewers.







