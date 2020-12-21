Five episodes into season one, CBS has awarded B Positive a full season order. The new half-hour comedy was created by Marco Pennette and is currently airing on Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/PT.

Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (You Can’t Take It with You) lead the cast as Drew and Gina. Season one also stars Kether Donohue as Gabby, Sara Rue as Julia, Izzy G as Maddie, and Terrence Terrell as Maddie.

Middleditch stars as a therapist and divorced dad who discovers he needs a new kidney. Ashford plays Gina, “a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers hers.”

Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers, with Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. producing.

B Positive was inspired by Pennette’s actual experience as the recipient of a kidney donated by a childhood friend. “I remember thinking at the time, as terrified as I was, that if I actually survive this, this could be a great series,” recalls Pennette.

Season one will return from its winter holiday break on Thursday, January 7, 2021 with an episode titled “Open Heart Surgery.” Per CBS, “Open Heart Surgery” finds Gina needing to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement.

Ashford took to social media to share her excitement about the full-season order.