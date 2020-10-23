‘Dash & Lily’ Trailer: A Dare Kicks Off a Romantic Scavenger Hunt

Netflix’s official trailer gives away a lot of the story, but since Dash & Lily isn’t a thriller/whodunit the experience of actually watching the series isn’t ruined. The holiday-themed romantic comedy’s official trailer lays out the story of the two title characters that will play out over eight half-hour episodes.

Netflix has set a November 10, 2020 premiere date.

Austin Abrams plays Dash and Midori Francis stars as Lily. The cast also includes Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long and Glenn McCuen. Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, and Diego Guevara also star.

Dash & Lily is based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan’s bestselling young adult book series. Joe Tracz created the television adaptation and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Discussing the series, Tracz said, “Our series is a romantic comedy that (like Lily) is unapologetically hopeful, while (like Dash) acknowledging that it’s not always easy to believe. When Dash finds a hidden notebook with a dare from Lily on a bookstore shelf, it pushes both of them outside their bubbles to see the world from someone else’s point of view. And when they do, they fall in love.”

The series is a Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas’ Image 32 production, with Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, and Nick Jonas executive producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.

Dash is an only child born and raised in New York City. He is a smart and cynical teenager whose maturity, wisdom, and sophistication are advanced for his age. Barely tolerating the forced merriment of the holidays, he’d prefer to be alone watching depressing foreign films. Dash can be quite charming, despite his sour feelings on the holiday season.

Lily is a smart and hopeful New York City teen with a stubborn optimism and youthful energy. Beneath her bubbly and passionate demeanor, she possesses a raw and honest vulnerability. The holidays are her favorite time of year, and this holiday season, Lily is looking for love.







