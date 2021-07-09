Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder are confirmed to take part in a special “Destination Fear: Tales From Route 666” panel during this month’s [email protected]. The virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con runs July 23rd through July 25th, with the Destination Fear team’s panel set for Friday, July 23rd at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

The panel arrives one day prior to the premiere of Destination Fear season three on discovery+ and Travel Channel. New season three episodes will arrive on Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Travel Channel and discovery+ confirmed the panel and provided the following details:

“Destination Fear: Tales From Route 666” – Virtual Panel Friday, July 23rd at 5pm PST/8pm EST

The fear-chasing foursome arrive at [email protected] for the first time together to share a look at their terrifying road trip across America venturing inside notoriously haunted locations including the Ohio State Reformatory, the Villisca Axe Murder House and Waverly Hills Sanatorium. Moderated by podcaster Sapphire Sandalo, panelists Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder reveal behind-the- scenes stories and an exclusive look at the new season. Hear about the scary sleepless nights the team face, how they gear up to conquer their fears, and the terrifying tales that put the group through the ultimate test of strength and endurance.

Destination Fear Synopsis:

Destination Fear back on the road for another tour de terror. Paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder hit the haunted highways, byways and back roads of America once again, spending the night inside the nation’s most haunted, scariest and abandoned locations. This season, the fear-chasing foursome will be driven to the edge of endurance. Exploring under the harshest conditions they’ve ever faced and using sensory deprivation tactics to augment their paranormal experiment, this trip will test their mental, emotional and physical strength to the extreme.

Confronting intense supernatural forces, the team quickly learns these entities do more than go bump in the night.







