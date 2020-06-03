The CW has picked up Devils based on I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera and starring Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi. The series, described as an international thriller, will air on Wednesdays this fall.

Devils will occupy the Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot with Coroner following at 9pm ET/PT. Season one consists of 10 one-hour episodes.

In addition to Patrick Dempsey and Alessandro Borghi, the cast includes Laia Costa (Victoria), Kasia Smutniak (Perfetti Sconosciuti), Lars Mikkelsen (The Killing), Malachi Kirby (Roots), Paul Chowdhry (Live at the Apollo), Pia Mechler (Everything Is Wonderful), Harry Michell (Chubby Funny), and Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049).

Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio, and Ezio Abbate created the series. Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt, Michael A. Walker, Nils Hartmann, and Sonia Rovai executive produce. Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini directed season one.

The drama is a Sky Italia and Lux Vide production in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio, and OCS.

The CW also confirmed additional revisions in their previously announced fall lineup. Two Sentence Horror Stories will move to Sundays and World’s Funniest Animals will now air on Fridays at 9pm ET/PT.

The CW’s Revised Fall Lineup:

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA

The Devils Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Devils follows Massimo Ruggero (Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.

