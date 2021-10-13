Amazon’s just released the official trailer for Fairfax, an adult animated series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29, 2021. The two+ minute trailer features foul-mouthed smoking pigeons along with a bunch of teens struggling to be cool and fit in.

The voice cast includes Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, and Jaboukie Young-White. Pamela Adlon, Jeff Bottoms, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, and Zoey Deutch lend their voices in guest starring roles. Colton Dunn, John Leguizamo, Camila Mendes, Larry Owens, Linda Park, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Tim Simons, and JB Smoove also guest star in season one.

Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley created the series and serve as executive producers. Peter A. Knight and Serious Business’ Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler also executive produce along with Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio. Somehoodlum designed the characters and is involved as a consulting producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Fairfax is an Amazon Original adult animated comedy series that follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles — the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture. This series is about the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are and fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop.









