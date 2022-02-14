HBO Renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for a Second Season

HBO’s officially renewed the gorgeous, enchanting period drama The Gilded Age for a second season. Season one debuted with the highest ratings of any Monday night premiere on HBO since Chernobyl arrived in May 2019.

The early renewal came just three episodes into the first season of Julian Fellowes’ (Downton Abbey) latest hit.

“Julian Fellowes and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team,” stated Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, and Blake Ritson. Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski also star in season one.

“The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters,” stated Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

Season one premiered on January 24, 2022 and will finish up on March 21st.

Series creator Julian Fellowes serves as writer and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, and Bob Greenblatt. Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield direct and also executive produce. Sonja Warfield and Erica Dunbar are writers and co-executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?







