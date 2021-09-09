The Gossip Girl reboot has been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. The early renewal order was announced by the network halfway through the first 12 episode season. The 2021 reboot premiered to record viewership for an original HBO Max drama and has proved to be one of the network’s biggest social media success stories.

The updated Gossip Girl debuted on July 8, 2021, with the season’s first half concluding on August 12th. The final six season one episodes kick off on November.

The cast of season one includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, and Evan Mock. Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay also star in season one.

The new Gossip Girl is based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s bestselling novels as well as the original series. Joshua Safran developed the reboot and serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. (Safran was a writer/executive producer on the original series.) The HBO Max series is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side, where we find a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.







