New ‘Gossip Girl’ Debuts a Teaser Trailer and Character Posters

Kristen Bell’s back providing the narration as the voice of Gossip Girl in the just-released teaser trailer for HBO Max’s updated version of the popular series. HBO Max also nine character posters featuring the key players in the new series.

The posters reveal characters portrayed by Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, and Emily Alyn Lind. Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith are also included on the character posters.

HBO Max has set a Thursday, July 8, 2021 premiere date.

Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage developed the original series based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s bestselling novels. Safran also developed this new version and serves as showrunner. In addition, Safran executive produces along with Fake Empire’s Savage and Josh Schwartz. Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are on board as executive producers.

Karena Evans directed the pilot and episode two.

The original series starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, and Matthew Settle.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.









