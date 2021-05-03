‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Stars as the Iconic Fashion Designer

The official trailer for Netflix’s limited series Halston opens with Ewan McGregor as the iconic designer declaring, “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.” The two-and-a-half-minute trailer reveals the series will explore what set Halston apart and will chart his rise in the fashion industry.

Netflix has set a May 14, 2021 premiere date for the five-episode limited series.

In addition to Ewan McGregor, the Halston cast includes Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan s Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, and David Pittu as Joe Eula. Sullivan Jones stars as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin is Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop is Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga plays Adele.

The limited series’ writers include Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sharr White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney, and Kristina Woo. Murphy, Brennan, White, series star Ewan McGregor, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Eric Kovtun, and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler executive produce. Minahan directed all five episodes.

Director/executive producer Minahan said Ewan McGregor was the only actor he met with for the lead role. “Christine had worked with him on 1998’s Velvet Goldmine. Ewan had read a draft of the first script and wanted to talk about the role. I brought all of my research

materials to our meeting — photographs, books, a couple of Halston gowns so that he could look at them and touch them — and we had a serious show-and-tell for an afternoon. He was very engaged and asked me every imaginable question about Halston the man. We talked about how the piece would move and how it would feel and my idea for how we would structure it, and then at the end of the meeting he said, ‘I’d really like to do this with you.’ I almost fell over. He was the only person for the role from the very beginning,” stated Minahan.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.







