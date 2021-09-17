‘Hard Knocks’ Switches Things Up by Following the Colts Mid-Season

NFL Films and HBO are breaking new ground with the upcoming installment of the award-winning Hard Knocks franchise. While the series normally follows a specific NFL team as it prepares during pre-season, the Indianapolis Colts will open their doors to the Hard Knocks crew during the regular season.

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will premiere on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10pm ET, marking the first in-season coverage as well as the first time the Colts have ever appeared on the series.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” stated Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

Per the official HBO announcement, “the Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all access coverage in the first show of any kind to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time, following the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle for a playoff berth. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.”

HBO did not confirm the season length or if Emmy nominee Liev Schreiber will return to narrate as he’s done for 15 of the series’ previous 16 seasons.

The 18-time Emmy Award-winning series premiered in 2001, with the first season featuring the Baltimore Ravens. The most recent season premiered on August 10, 2001 and featured the Dallas Cowboys.

This is no fantasy. For the first time ever, Hard Knocks is going in season.#HardKnocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts premieres November 17 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/lv2WKQ0yrW — HBO (@HBO) September 17, 2021









