Apple TV+’s ‘Home Before Dark’ Returns for Season 2 in June

Season two of Apple TV+’s original series Home Before Dark has set a Friday, June 11, 2021 premiere date. Season one of the family mystery, which premiered in April 2020, starred Jim Sturgess (Feed the Beast) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) as father and daughter journalists who move back to a small town and immediately get caught up in a murder investigation.

In addition to Sturgess and Prince, Home Before Dark stars Abby Miller (The Sinner), Kylie Rogers (The Whispers), Aziza Scott (The Fosters), Michael Weston (The Resident), Joelle Carter (Dirty John), Jibrail Nantambu (Your Honor), Deric McCabe (A Wrinkle in Time), and Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks!).

Season one was made of up 10 episodes that dropped on the series’ premiere date. Season two’s 10 episodes will be delivered once a week on Fridays.

Home Before Dark is inspired by the life of Hilde Lysiak and was created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Fox is the showrunner and executive produces along with Resnik, Jon M. Chu (the first season’s director), Joy Gorman Wettels, Howard Deutch, Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Sharlene Martin. The series is a Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content production.

Apple offered up a brief look back at season one along with a description of what’s in store for season two:

“Home Before Dark is a dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of a young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak. Directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, the series follows a young girl named Hilde (Prince) who moves from the city of Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.”







